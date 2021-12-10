Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Buys £10,360 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Simon Fraser bought 2,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,738.23).

LON LRE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 518 ($6.87). 340,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,469. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 490 ($6.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 766 ($10.16). The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 602.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 730 ($9.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.16) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 708.43 ($9.39).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

