Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTCH. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25. Latch has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Latch by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Latch by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

