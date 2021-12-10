Lattice Token Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $772,160.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

