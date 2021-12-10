Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $772.20

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 772.20 ($10.24) and traded as high as GBX 782.75 ($10.38). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 772 ($10.24), with a volume of 72,634 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £948.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 771.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

