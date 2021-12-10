Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $1,371,930.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $1,371,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74.
LAZY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 384,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
