Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $1,371,930.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $1,371,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74.

LAZY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 384,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lazydays by 320.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 812.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

