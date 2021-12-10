LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0403 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $233,431.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.50 or 0.08407389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00081359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.68 or 1.01157431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

