Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 1,825 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

