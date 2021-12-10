Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned 0.87% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT opened at $10.22 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

