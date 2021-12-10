LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LC stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,064. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

