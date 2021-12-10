Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.
Lennox International has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $13.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
LII traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $327.42. 8,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,793. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
