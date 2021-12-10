Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $13.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $327.42. 8,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,793. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.