Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Issue $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $13.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.42. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,793. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.98 and its 200-day moving average is $323.34.
In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.