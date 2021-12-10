LHT Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $147,797.34 and $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009489 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005477 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.