Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.52. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 865,892 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after buying an additional 275,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 76,915 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,407,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,852,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 749,028 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

