Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.52. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 865,892 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
