Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel Sells 4,156 Shares

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $58,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 18,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,706. The company has a market cap of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 88.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

