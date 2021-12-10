Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Sells $46,882.88 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $46,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LCUT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

