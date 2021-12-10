LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff Sells 2,000 Shares

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $13,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,887. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
