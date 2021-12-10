LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff Sells 2,000 Shares

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $13,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,887. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

