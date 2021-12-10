Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $264,411.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $264,411.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00317433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.