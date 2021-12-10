Lightning (LIGHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,362.00

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $383,362.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00206832 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

