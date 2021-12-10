Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.13.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$104.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$58.27 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$54.62 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a PE ratio of -29.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$95.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

