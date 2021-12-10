Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.61% from the company’s current price.

LQDT traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 6,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,663. The firm has a market cap of $703.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.