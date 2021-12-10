Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $6.44 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $86.42 million and approximately $691,328.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.44 or 0.00013268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.45 or 0.08262423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00080908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.79 or 0.99957994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,425,975 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

