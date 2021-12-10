Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $2,187.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.55 or 0.99718546 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,351,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

