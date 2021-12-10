Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 1%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) shares fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.37). 76,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 296,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73.

In related news, insider David King sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £250,000 ($331,521.02).

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

