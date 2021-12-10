Livenodes Market Capitalization Tops $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00042538 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

