Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,503,700 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

