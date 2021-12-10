Lobstex Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $258,040.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,871,878 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.