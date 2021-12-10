Loopring [NEO] 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

