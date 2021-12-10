Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.73

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 9583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.