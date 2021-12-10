Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $484.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $486.00 to $484.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $14.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

