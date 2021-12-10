Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $518.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $518.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.75.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock traded down $14.33 on Friday, hitting $402.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.23. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.