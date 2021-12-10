Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Purchased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.07% of Luminar Technologies worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 68.6% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 44.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.27 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

