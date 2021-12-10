Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

MAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Macerich by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Macerich by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Macerich by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 95,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

