Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.82. 53,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

