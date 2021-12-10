MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0602 on Top Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $310,634.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.