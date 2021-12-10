Mango Markets (MNGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.81 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $232.81 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.