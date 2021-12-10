MAP Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $33.50 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $33.50 million and $10.40 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

