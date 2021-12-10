MAP Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.48 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and $7.48 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.01 or 0.08254790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.84 or 1.00035104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002748 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

