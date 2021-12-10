Maple (MPL) Reaches Market Cap of $62.56 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $21.53 or 0.00045021 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $62.56 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,172 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

