MAPS Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. MAPS has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007244 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004374 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,213,416 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.