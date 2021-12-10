Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $394.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 370,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

