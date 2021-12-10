Marta Thoma Hall Sells 3,294 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $17,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 2,262,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 774,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.