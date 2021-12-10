Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.63. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,317 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

