Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. Approximately 35,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 54,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

A number of analysts have commented on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$780.27 million and a PE ratio of 24.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

