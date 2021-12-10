Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $663,794.52 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $663,794.52 and approximately $198.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,504.62 or 0.98681167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00283708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00406561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00170743 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

