Maxim Group Begins Coverage on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.58% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

