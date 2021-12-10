MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 158,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

