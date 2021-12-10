MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $6.95 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 733,593 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

