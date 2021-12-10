MBL Wealth LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.87. 54,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

