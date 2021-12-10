MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

