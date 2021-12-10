MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.73

Shares of MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.73 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 10,765 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.73.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

